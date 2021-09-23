Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Firm Lead For Friday's Trade

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 400 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,510-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, rising strong support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index spiked 289.44 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 24,510.98 after trading between 24,313.68 and 24,827.46.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies lost 0.26 percent, while AIA Group shed 0.39 percent, Alibaba Group fell 0.20 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 3.64 percent, ANTA Sports plummeted 3.77 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.78 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and Sands China both rallied 3.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.82 percent, China Resources Land soared 6.53 percent, CITIC rose 0.11 percent, CNOOC climbed 2.95 percent, Country Garden skyrocketed 12.73 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 0.42 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gained 0.60 percent, Hang Lung Properties jumped 3.14 percent, Henderson Land added 1.02 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.48 percent, Li Ning plunged 2.85 percent, Longfor surged 9.70 percent, Meituan spiked 5.20 percent, New World Development dipped 0.16 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties perked 2.76 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 0.57 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 2.60 percent, WuXi Biologics sank 0.82 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 506.50 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 34,764.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 155.40 points or 1.04 percent to end at 15,052.24 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.34 points or 1.21 percent to close at 4,448.98.

The strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about Evergrande after the Chinese property developer reached a settlement with mainland bondholders.

The People's Bank of China's infusion of massive capital into the country's banking system has also eased concerns about a potential default by Evergrande.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased for the second straight week in the week ended September 18.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday amid prospects for a surge in energy demand and tighter supplies due to the slow recovery in the restoration of output in the Gulf of Mexico after recent hurricanes. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.07 or 1.5 percent at $73.30 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis