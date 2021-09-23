Indonesia Bourse May Test Resistance At 6,200 Points

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,140-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat, rising strong support from crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are also tipped to open in the green.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index gained 34.45 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 6,142.71 after trading between 6,117.58 and 6,148.15.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.51 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 0.38 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 4.43 percent, Indosat fell 0.37 percent, Indocement skidded 1.17 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.58 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.81 percent, United Tractors advanced 0.96 percent, Astra International tanked 2.37 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.59 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 2.14 percent, Vale Indonesia dipped 0.21 percent, Timah retreated 1.32 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bank Mandiri were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow surged 506.50 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 34,764.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 155.40 points or 1.04 percent to end at 15,052.24 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.34 points or 1.21 percent to close at 4,448.98.

The strength on Wall Street came amid easing concerns about Evergrande after the Chinese property developer reached a settlement with mainland bondholders.

The People's Bank of China's infusion of massive capital into the country's banking system has also eased concerns about a potential default by Evergrande.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased for the second straight week in the week ended September 18.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday amid prospects for a surge in energy demand and tighter supplies due to the slow recovery in the restoration of output in the Gulf of Mexico after recent hurricanes. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.07 or 1.5 percent at $73.30 a barrel.

