Malaysia Inflation Slows In August

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 2.0 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July. Economists had expected the inflation to remain unchanged at 2.2 percent.

Prices rose for the seventh straight month since February, amid a lower base effect, the agency said.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 11.0 percent.

Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance rose 1.7 percent and those for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.2 percent.

The core inflation was 0.6 percent in August.

