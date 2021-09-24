Japan Private Sector Contracts In September

Japan's private sector continued to contract in September but at a slower pace, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The au Jibun Bank composite output index rose to 47.7 in September from 45.5 in the previous month. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.

The service sector shrank at a slower pace, while growth in manufacturing eased in September.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 47.4 from 42.9 a month ago.

The manufacturing PMI declined to 51.2 from 52.7 in August. Both output and new orders fell into negative territory.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.