Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In September

The Czech economic confidence decreased in September, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 96.2 in September from 98.6 in August.

The confidence index decreased to 95.3 in September from 97.1 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to 92.5 in September from 97.1 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction declined to 111.6 from 116.4 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 103.6 from 102.4.

The consumer confidence weakened to 100.7 in September from 106.0 a month ago.

