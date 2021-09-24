U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance Following Recent Volatility

Stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in morning trading on Friday after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq has slid firmly into negative territory, the Dow and the S&P 500 have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the Dow is up 28.43 points or 0.1 percent at 34,793.25, while the S&P 500 is down 0.01 points at 4,448.97. The Nasdaq is off its lows of the young session but remains down 75.45 points or 0.5 percent at 14,976.79.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes amid some uncertainty about the outlook for the following recent volatility.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday and Thursday, but the advance came on the heels of a sell-off on Monday.

The Dow has climbed well off the three-month closing low set on Tuesday but remains sharply lower for the month of September.

Meanwhile, China's crackdown on bitcoin is weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, with the People's Bank of China saying all cyptocurrency-related activities are illegal.

Traders are also expressing uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Banking stocks are seeing some strength on the day, however, with the KBW Bank Index climbing by 1.1 percent to its best intraday level in almost a month.

On the other hand, tobacco stocks have shown a notable move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index down by 1.3 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the notable downward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 4.1 basis points at 1.451 percent.

