Don McLean Announces U.K./European Tour In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary Of 'American Pie'

Don McLean has announced a tour of the U.K. and Europe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his second album American Pie.
The 35-date tour will kick off on September 11, 2022 at St David's in Cardiff. The trek will conclude on November 13, 2022 at Posthof in Linz, Austria.
Tickets are on sale and are available online or from the Regent Theatre's website.
American Pie was released on October 24, 1971 by United Artists Records. The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and contained the chart-topping singles "American Pie" and "Vincent."
The title song, "American Pie," has been described as "one of the most successful and debated songs of the 20th century." The single ruled the Billboard 100 chart for four weeks in 1972 starting January 15.
In 2017, McLean's original recording of the song was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or artistically significant."
Last month, McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; he was introduced at the ceremony by his pal, "Weird Al" Yankovic.
U.K. Tour Dates:
Sun, SEP 11, 2022 - St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff
Tue, SEP 13, 2022 - Ipswich Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Wed, SEP 14, 2022 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Fri, SEP 16, 2022 - The Forum, Bath
Sat, SEP 17, 2022 - Princess Theatre, Torquay
Sun, SEP 18, 2022 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth,
Tue, SEP 20, 2022 - Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton
Wed, SEP 21, 2022 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-on-sea
Fri, SEP 23, 2022 - Bridewater Hall, Manchester
Sat, SEP 24, 2022 - Sage Gateshead, Gateshead
Sun, SEP 25, 2022 - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
Tue, SEP 27, 2022 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Wed, SEP 28, 2022 - York Barbican, York
Fri, SEP 30, 2022 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Sat, OCT 1, 2022 - City Hall, Sheffield
Sun, OCT 2, 2022 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
Tue, OCT 4, 2022 - London Palladium, London
Fri, OCT 7, 2022 - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
European Tour Dates:
Sun, OCT 9, 2022 - Concertgebouw de Vereeniging, Nijmegen, Netherlands
Mon, OCT 10, 2022 - Koninklijk Theater Carré, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Fri, OCT 14, 2022 - Grieghallen, Bergen, Norway
Sat, OCT 15, 2022 - Stavanger Kuppelhallen, Stavanger, Norway
Sun, OCT 16, 2022 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway
Tue, OCT 18, 2022 - Lorensbergsteatern, Göteborg, Sweden
Thu, OCT 20, 2022 - Logomo Oy, Turku, Finland
Fri, OCT 21, 2022 - Helsinki Hall Of Culture, Helsinki, Finland
Sun, OCT 23, 2022 - Göta Lejon, Stockholm, Sweden
Mon, OCT 24, 2022 - Palladium, Malmö, Sweden
Tue, OCT 25, 2022 - Portalen, Greve, Denmark
Thu, OCT 27, 2022 - Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
Fri, OCT 28, 2022 - Veranstaltungszentrum Kulturkirche, Neuruppin, Germany
Sat, OCT 29, 2022 - Admiralspalast, Berlin, Germany
Tue, NOV 1, 2022 - deSingel, Antwerpen, Belgium
Sat, NOV 12, 2022 - Prinzregententheater, Munich, Germany
Sun, NOV 13, 2022 - Posthof Zeitkultur Am Hafen, Linz, Austria
