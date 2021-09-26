Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,125-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the stocks and automobile producers were mitigated by support from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index dipped 2.34 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,125.24 after trading between 3,119.40 and 3,146.86. Volume was 738 million shares worth 12.3 trillion won. There were 499 gainers and 372 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.80 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.91 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.24 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.13 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.71 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.42 percent, Naver climbed 1.38 percent, LG Chem rose 0.13 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 0.97 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.96 percent, SK Innovation gathered 1.43 percent, POSCO fell 0.43 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.48 percent, KEPCO declined 1.65 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.72 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 1.90 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

