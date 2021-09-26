Singapore Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,060-point plateau and it's likely to see a narrow trading range on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index sank 15.09 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,061.35 after trading between 3,057.84 and 3,089.78. Volume was 1.39 billion shares worth 1.30 billion Singapore dollars. There were 285 decliners and 184 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT sank 0.64 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plummeted 1.42 percent, City Developments plunged 1.12 percent, Dairy Farm International tumbled 0.86 percent, DBS Group skidded 0.68 percent, Genting Singapore retreated 0.67 percent, Hongkong Land climbed 1.30 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tanked 0.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.61 percent, SATS rose 0.24 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.54 percent, Singapore Airlines surrendered 0.79 percent, Singapore Exchange slid 0.30 percent, Singapore Press Holdings declined 1.03 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dipped 0.26 percent, SingTel advanced 0.81 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.39 percent, Wilmar International eased 0.24 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 1.42 percent and Keppel Corp, Thai Beverage, CapitaLand and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com