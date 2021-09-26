Mild Rebound Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

The Hong Kong stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 400 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,190-point plateau although it may tick slightly higher on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 318.82 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 24,192.16 after trading between 24,095.79 and 24,636.64.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies sank 1.17 percent, while AIA Group lost 2.15 percent, Alibaba Group weakened 2.76 percent, Alibaba Health Info cratered 6.35 percent, ANTA Sports shed 2.20 percent, China Life Insurance was down 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 1.30 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 2.04 percent, China Resources Land stumbled 2.42 percent, CITIC retreated 3.54 percent, CNOOC added 0.50 percent, Country Garden lost 0.65 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slipped 1.59 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 4.17 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 2.93 percent, Henderson Land skidded 3.69 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.98 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 0.95 percent, Li Ning plummeted 5.44 percent, Longfor plunged 4.35 percent, Meituan advanced 0.82 percent, New World Development sank 2.27 percent, Sands China tanked 4.33 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties declined 3.09 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.13 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 1.78 percent and WuXi Biologics dropped 2.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

