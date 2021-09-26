China Bourse Draws Flat Lead For Monday's Trade

The China stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had climbed more than 35 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a steady start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.

For the day, the index dropped 29.15 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 3,613.07 after trading between 3,607.79 and 3,651.43. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 17.13 points or 0.70 percent to end at 2,434.23.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.43 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.65 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 1.00 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.14 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.23 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 3.60 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 5.24 percent, Yanzhou Coal cratered 9.46 percent, Anhui Conch Cement plummeted 8.67 percent

PetroChina slid 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 2.16 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 6.53 percent, Gemdale declined 2.97 percent, Poly Developments surrendered 1.90 percent, China Vanke dropped 1.12 percent and China Fortune Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

Closer to home, China will release August data for industrial profits later today; in July, profits had skyrocketed 57.3 percent on year.

