Indonesia Stock Market Has Red Light For Monday's Trade

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,140-point plateau although it may open under pressure on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial hares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 2.10 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 6,144.82 after trading between 6,119.14 and 6,163.88.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.56 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.51 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri surrendered 1.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia advanced 1.33 percent, Indosat skidded 1.49 percent, Indocement fell 0.24 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.35 percent, United Tractors soared 4.74 percent, Energi Mega Persada jumped 1.60 percent, Astra Agro Lestari dropped 0.88 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.84 percent, Timah spiked 3.01 percent, Bumi Resources surged 5.66 percent and Indofood Suskes, Aneka Tambang and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

