Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Tuesday

The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from the monetary policy meeting on July 15 and 16, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ decided to keep its monetary stimulus unchanged and unveiled a preliminary outline for the new program to support efforts on climate change.

The bank also lowered its near-term growth outlook citing the impact of the pandemic and raised its fiscal 2021 inflation forecast. The board also voted to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

Australia will provide August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were down 2.7 percent on month.

Hong Kong will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 26.1 percent and exports rose an annual 26.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD34.9 billion.

