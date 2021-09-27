European Economics Preview: Eurozone Monetary Aggregates Data Due

Monetary aggregates data from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Denmark is scheduled to issue retail sales data for August. Sales had increased 4.8 percent annually in July.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's household lending data is due for August. Lending had advanced 6.3 percent annually in July.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue monetary aggregates for August. The euro area M3 money supply is forecast to climb 7.8 percent on year after rising 7.6 percent in July.

In the meantime, Italy's non-EU trade data is due for August. The trade surplus totaled EUR 6.85 billion in July.

At 7.45 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to attend the hearing before the committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament.

