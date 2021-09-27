Japan Leading Index Decreases As Estimated In July

Japan's leading index decreased in July as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 104.1 in July from 104.6 in June, as initially estimated.

The coincident index decreased to 94.4 in July from 94.6 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, reading was 94.5.

The lagging index declined to 95.3 in July from 94.2 in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 93.8.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.