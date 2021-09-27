Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Falls In August

Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union decreased in August, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

The non-EU foreign trade surplus fell to EUR 1.583 billion in August from EUR 3.581 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade surplus was EUR 6.848 billion.

Exports rose 15.7 percent year-on-year in August, after a 17.4 percent growth in July.

Imports gained 39.9 percent in August, following 24.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to the previous month, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent and imports grew 6.5 percent in August.

Economic News

