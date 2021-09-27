WEHI Doctors Make "surprise" Discovery About Sentinel Cells That Can Change Drug Making For Cancer

In a surprise discovery, researchers supported by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, WEHI, have found out how the first line of defence in the human body, the sentinel cells, react to the removal of certain compounds. The scientists believe that this discovery can change the way cancer is treated and give way to newer and more effective treatments.

The researchers Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Australia, in a recent study, have found out that the omission of EZH2 enzyme and Suz12 from Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) protein group that can turn off gene groups, can draw completely different reactions from the sentinel cells. While the removal of EZH2 resulted in no impact at all, the removal of Suz12 protein from macrophages made the sentinel cells completely disappear.

The study, originally published in Science Immunology on September 17, shows that the drugs that remove the Suz12 protein, render the entire immunity system useless. The research was led by Dr Yifan Zhan, Dr Yuxia Zhang, Mr Shengbo Zhang, Dr Michael Chopin and Professor Stephen Nutt.

"Our laboratory investigates gene regulation or the molecular processes inside cells that control how and when the genes encoded by our DNA are used. We studied the function of the PRC2 in two immune cell populations that form the first line of defence against infection. These cells provide a critical immune barrier to the external environment, protecting the skin and lungs from microbial invasion," said Dr. Chopin.

Dr. Chopin added that they were 'surprised' to see that the sentinel cells were unaffected by the removal of EZH2, a common proliferator of cancer cells which most drugs target to stop the cells from growing. The doctors saw that the removing Suz12 from the cells on the surface of the body have made the sentinel cells disappear.

"Tissue-resident macrophages have the unique property of being able to independently maintain their numbers throughout adult life. Our research highlights a key role for Suz12 and PRC2 in controlling this regulatory program of these immune cells," Dr Chopin continued.

Professor Nutt said, "The normal function of the cells in our bodies relies on each cell's ability to use the appropriate combination of genes from the tens of thousands of genes encoded in our DNA in the right place and at the right time."

Dr. Nutt added, "We need to study more closely whether drugs that inhibit the function of EZH2 and Suz12 could have unintended consequences for the immune system."

The researchers believe that this discovery can help the drugmakers to go in depth of the components of the drugs and their ramifications of different cells, to stop them from affecting the immunity in a way that it stops working. "Our research shows that, at least with these specific frontline immune cells, that are active early in infection and trigger other elements of the immune system, that is unlikely to be the case," concluded Dr. Nutt.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News