South Korea Consumer Sentiment Improves In September - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 103.8 - up from 102.5 in August.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards and their future outlook were unchanged at 91 and 96, respectively.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was unchanged at 99, and that concerning future household spending was two points higher than in the previous month, at 109.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was one point higher than in the previous month, at 78, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was four points higher than in the previous month, at 94.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.4 percent.

