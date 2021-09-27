Singapore Stock Market May Head South On Tuesday

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 38.95 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 3,100.30 after trading between 3,069.32 and 3,106.55. Volume was 1.31 billion shares worth 1.24 billion Singapore dollars. There were 262 gainers and 213 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT shed 0.32 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and SATS both added 0.48 percent, Comfort DelGro plummeted 2.56 percent, DBS Group surged 2.21 percent, Genting Singapore perked 0.68 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 2.14 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.34 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation accelerated 2.11 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 2.16 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 1.20 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.60 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rallied 1.04 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering was up 0.26 percent, SingTel rose 0.40 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.50 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.74 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.10 percent and CapitaLand, City Developments, Dairy Farm International, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.

The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.

The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com