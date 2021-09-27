Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 400 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,310-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the plastic stocks and mixed performances from the financials and companies.

For the day, the index advanced 53.58 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 17,313.77 after trading between 17,235.68 and 17,335.99.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.56 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.15 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial perked 0.26 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.67 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.04 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.52 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.89 percent, MediaTek soared 4.24 percent, Delta Electronics sank 0.77 percent, Formosa Plastic surged 5.19 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.39 percent and Hon Hai Precision, First Financial and Asia Cement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.

The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.

The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

