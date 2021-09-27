Little Movement Anticipated For Indonesia Shares

The Indonesia stock market on Monday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 80 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,120-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index lost 22.32 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 6,122.50 after trading between 6,109.67 and 6,163.28.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.58 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.54 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.08 percent, Bank Mandiri skidded 1.26 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia surrendered 1.83 percent, Indosat tanked 3.03 percent, Indocement added 0.71 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.20 percent, Indofood Suskes dropped 0.81 percent, United Tractors soared 3.62 percent, Astra International perked 0.49 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 1.79 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 1.06 percent, Timah surrendered 1.95 percent and Bumi Resources and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.

The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.

The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

