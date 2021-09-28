Thai Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Thailand also will see August figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a flat reading following the 5.12 percent increase in July.

Singapore will release August numbers for import prices, export prices and producer prices. In July, import prices were up 12.5 percent on year, export prices gained 13.0 percent on year and producer prices surged 17.0 percent on year.

