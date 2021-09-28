European Economics Preview: German Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's market research group GfK is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking index is seen falling to -1.6 in October from -1.2 in September.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results for September. The index is seen at 100 versus 99 in August.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Hungary.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases retail sales and foreign trade data for August.

At 8.00 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at ECB Forum on Central Banking "Beyond the pandemic: the future of monetary policy."

