Malaysia Exports Increases More Than Expected

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in August, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Exports grew 18.4 percent year-on-year to MYR 95.6 billion in August. Economists had expected a rise of 14.6 percent.

Imports grew 12.5 percent annually to MYR 95.6 billion in August. Economists had forecast a increase of 24.5 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 21.4 billion in August, which was above the expected level of MYR 11.8 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 1.8 percent in August and imports decreased 11.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.