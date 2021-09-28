Norway Retail Sales Fall Further In August

Norway's retail sales continued to decline in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales declined 3.8 percent month-on-month in August, following a 3.1 percent rise in July.

Sales of other information, communication and decreased 15.5 percent monthly in August and sales of culture and recreation goods fell 11.9 percent. Sales of food and beverages fell 2.8 percent.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 3.7 percent monthly in August, following 3.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 2.9 percent in August, following a 4.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption fell 1.8 percent month-on-month in August, after a 1.1 percent growth in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.