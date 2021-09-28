Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases In August

Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in August, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 10.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 12.6 percent rise in July.

Sales of non-food stores surged 17.2 percent annually in August and those in specialized stores accelerated 38.8 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 2.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in August.

