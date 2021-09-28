Hungary Jobless Rate Steady At 4.1%

Hungary's jobless rate remained unchanged during the June-August period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent during the June to August period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 196,800 during the June to August period from 194,200 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 15.9 percent in the three months ended August.

The employment rate rose to 73.5 percent in June to August period from 73.3 percent the three months ended in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.