Hong Kong Exports Growth Slows In August

Hong Kong's merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in August, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

Exports rose 25.9 percent year-on-year in August, after a 26.9 percent increase in July.

Imports gained 28.1 percent annually in August, after a 26.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$26.298 billion in August from HK$14.626 billion in the same month last year. In July, the deficit was HK$34.981 billion.

"Looking ahead, the global economic recovery and vibrant regional trade flows should continue to support Hong Kong's export performance in the near term," a government spokesman said.

"Other risk factors such as China-US relations and heightened geopolitical tensions also warrant attention. The Government will monitor the situation closely," spokesman said.

