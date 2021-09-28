Iceland Inflation Rises In September

Iceland's consumer price inflation rose marginally in September, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 4.3 percent growth in August.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 2.9 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.47 percent in September, following a 0.46 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices of owner occupied housing increased by 1.7 percent in September and those for clothing and footwear gained 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for international airfares declined 7.0 percent.

