Ireland Retail Sales Grow In August

Ireland's retail sales grew in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent month-on-month in August, after a 2.7 percent fall in July.

Retail sales grew 9.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 7.6 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding automobile trade, the volume of retail sales rose by 2.7 percent monthly and rose 3.5 percent yearly in August.

The retail sales value gained 9.2 percent yearly in August and rose 4.2 percent from the previous month.

