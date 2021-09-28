Tech Stocks May Lead Initial Move To The Downside On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Technology stocks may lead an initial move to the downside, with the Nasdaq futures tumbling by 1.5 percent amid a continued advance by treasury yields.

Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note has reached its highest levels in three months.

The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, comes as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will warn members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony this morning.

In prepared remarks, Powell predicted inflation will remain elevated in the coming months before moderating.

"As the continues to reopen and spending rebounds, we are seeing upward pressure on prices, particularly due to supply bottlenecks in some sectors," Powell said.

He added, "These effects have been larger and longer lasting than anticipated, but they will abate, and as they do, inflation is expected to drop back toward our longer-run 2 percent goal."

Powell warned supply bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other constraints could prove to be greater and more enduring as the economic reopening continues, posing upside risks to inflation.

"If sustained higher inflation were to become a serious concern, we would certainly respond and use our tools to ensure that inflation runs at levels that are consistent with our goal," the Fed chief said.

U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note on Monday, with investors largely making cautious moves as they looked ahead to remarks from several Fed officials and continued to keep an eye on the developments surrounding debt-laden China Evergrande.

Among the major averages, the Dow, which rose to 35,061 by mid-morning, closed with a gain of 71.37 point or 0.2 percent at 34,869.37. The S&P 500, moved between 4,436.19 and 4,457.30 before settling with a loss of 12.37 points or 0.3 percent at 4,443.11, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,969.97, losing 77.73 points or 0.5 percent.

Financials and energy stocks gained in strength, while stocks drifted lower, weighed down by rising treasury yields.

A report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of August, jumping by 1.8 percent after rising by a revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.1 percent dip that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in August after climbing by 0.8 percent in July.

Chevron, JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs rose 2.3 to 2.5 percent. Walt Disney, Caterpillar, Boeing, 3M, Intel and IBM also closed on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Salesforce.com, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Alphabet, PepsiCo, Cisco and Apple ended notably lower.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.49 to $75.94 a barrel after jumping $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.30 to $1,752 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $19.30 to $1,732.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 111.62 yen compared to the 111.00 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1673 compared to yesterday's $1.1695.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, with worries about the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China and Fed tapering signals denting sentiment.

Chinese advanced after the People's Bank of China pledged to ensure a "healthy property market" amid the China Evergrande Group crisis.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 19.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 3,602.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up 291.61 points, or 1.2 percent, to 24,500.39.

China's industrial profits continued to grow at a slower pace, as higher input prices as well as a shortage of materials lifted production costs, the National Bureau of Statistics said earlier in the day. Industrial profits increased 10.1 percent year-on-year in August following 16.4 percent annual growth in July.

Japanese shares ended slightly lower, dragged down by chipmakers and shippers. The Nikkei 225 Index dipped 56.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 30,183.96 after having rallied over 7 percent so far this month in the run-up to the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election. The broader Topix closed 0.3 percent lower at 2,081.77.

Chip heavyweights led the losses, with Advantest tumbling 3.6 percent. Among shippers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha plunged 14.5 percent, Nippon Yusen slumped 8.2 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines lost 7 percent.

Inpex surged 4.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration rose 1.3 percent as oil prices climbed for the sixth straight day on supply concerns.

In economic news, minutes of the Bank of Japan's meeting on July 15 and 16 reiterated the need to stand pat on key stimulus tools amid sluggish inflation.

Australian markets fell sharply, with selling seen across the mining, banking, healthcare and retail sectors. Energy stocks continued to benefit from a rally in oil prices caused by supply shortages.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index tumbled 108.60 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,275.60 after official data showed retail sales fell for a third straight month in August. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 109.60 points, or 1.4 percent, at 7,581.10.

Beach Energy soared 10.5 percent, a day after it signed a deal to sell liquefied natural gas to BP.

Seoul stocks lost ground as investors offloaded tech shares amid concerns over surging virus cases and a rise in U.S. treasury yields.

The benchmark Kospi slid 35.72 points, or 1.1 percent, to 3,097.92. Chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, SK Hynix gave up 1 percent and Naver tumbled 2.6 percent.

Consumer confidence in South Korea picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed today, with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 103.8 - up from 102.5 in August.

Europe

European stocks have moved to the downside on Tuesday, as an increase in Treasury yields, surging oil prices and weak industrial profit data from China stoked worries about the economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs has cut its forecasts for China's economic growth in 2021, as constraints on energy consumption added to headwinds facing the world's second-largest economy.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.5 percent.

A surge in government bond yields has knocked high-growth technology shares. ASML Holding, Logitech and ASM International are posting steep losses.

Swedish real estate company Castellum AB has also declined on news it is selling 16 properties to Oscar Properties for sale price of around 1.7 billion Swedish kronor.

Finnish national flag carrier Finnair has also fallen after announcing it has finalized a sale and leaseback arrangement for four of its Airbus A350 aircraft.

Utility National Grid has also dropped after it filed a three-year rate proposal for its upstate New York electric and natural gas distribution .

Merchant banking group Close Brothers has also declined despite reporting an increase in fiscal 2021 net profit.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell have jumped as oil prices climb for the sixth day running on supply concerns.

Sanofi has also risen in Paris. The drug major announced positive interim results from a Phase 1/2 study of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In economic news, Germany's forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to +0.3 from -1.1 in September, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The score was forecast to fall further to -1.5. GfK said the consumer climate has reached its highest level in almost a year and a half.

A French consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to 102 in September from 99 in August, survey results from the statistical office Insee revealed. The reading was forecast to rise to 100. The latest score was the highest since May.

U.S. Economic Reports

Standard & Poor's is scheduled to release its report on home prices in major metropolitan areas in the month of July at 9 am ET.

Also at 9 am ET, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans is due to give welcoming remarks before a virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Payments Symposium.

The Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of September at 10 am ET. The consumer confidence index is expected to tick up to 114.8 in September from 113.8 in August.

Also at 10 am ET, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes at 1 pm ET.

At 1:40 pm ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard is scheduled to speak via Webex at a Community Banking Research Conference.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is also due to speak on Creating a New Model for the Future of Supervision at the 2021 Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference at 1:40 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is due to speak on the economic outlook before a virtual Mid-Sized Bank Coalition of America CEO Talks at 3 pm ET.

At 7 pm ET, Bullard is also scheduled to speak via Webex at a Central Bank of the Philippines and Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee event.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Ford (F) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the auto giant announced plans to bring electric vehicles at scale to American customers with two new massive, environmentally and technologically advanced campuses in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries (THO) is also likely to move to the upside after reporting fiscal fourth quarterly results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the other hand, shares of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) may see initial weakness after the Canadian cannabis producer reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter revenues.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com