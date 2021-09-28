Canadian Market Down Firmly In Negative Territory; Technology Stocks Decline Sharply

The Canadian market is down sharply Tuesday afternoon with stocks from across several sectors reeling under severe selling pressure after treasury yields rose to over three-month high.

Data showing continued deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence added to the woes on Wall Street, which in turn rendered the mood in the Canadian market quite bearish.

A sell-off in the sector in the U.S. market amid a surge in treasury yields is weighing on the tech space on Bay Street as well.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 292.50 points or 1.4% at 20,170.92 nearly a couple of hours past noon.

The Capped Information Technology Index is down as much as 3.65%. Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are down 3 to 6%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Alithya Group (ALYA.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are also down sharply.

Consumer discretionary stocks Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are down 6.6% and 4%, respectively. Brp Inc (DOO.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are lower by 2 to 3%.

Among healthcare stocks, Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is declining nearly 4%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are down 2.5 to 3%, while Chartwell Residences (CSH.UN.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) both are lower by about 2%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 5.7%. The company reported fourth-quarter net loss of C$134 million, an improvement from a loss of more than C$1.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Net sales declined to C$54.8 million from C$72.1 million a year ago.

In economic news, average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose 1.8% year-on-year to C$ 1,133 in July, and advanced 1% on a monthly basis.

U.S. stocks are down sharply. The Dow is sliding 1.6%, the Nasdaq is lower by 2.62% and the S&P 500 is down nearly 2%.

The major European closed sharply lower and most of the markets across the Asia-Pacific region too ended on a weak note on Tuesday.

