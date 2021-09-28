More Pain Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,075-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down sharply and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 22.61 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 3,077.69 after trading between 3,074.70 and 3,098.58. Volume was 1.84 billion shares worth 1.29 billion Singapore dollars. There were 247 decliners and 229 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT shed 0.97 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust declined 1.44 percent, City Developments fell 0.85 percent, Dairy Farm International retreated 1.45 percent, DBS Group eased 0.13 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 3.36 percent, Hongkong Land added 0.21 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 1.51 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tumbled 1.87 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.96 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.03 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 2.65 percent, Singapore Airlines and Singapore Exchange both sank 1.19 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 2.07 percent, SingTel surrendered 1.20 percent, United Overseas Bank dipped 0.58 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.70 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slid 0.71 percent and Thai Beverage, SATS, Singapore Press Holdings, CapitaLand and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 569.38 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 34,299.99, while the NASDAQ plunged 423.29 points or 2.83 percent to close at 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 90.48 points or 2.04 percent to end at 4,352.63.

Technology stocks helped lead the markets lower amid a continued advance by treasury yields. Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest levels in over three months.

The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, came as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony Tuesday morning.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release August numbers for import prices, export prices and producer prices later today. In July, import prices were up 12.5 percent on year, export prices gained 13.0 percent on year and producer prices surged 17.0 percent on year.

