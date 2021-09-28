Tesla Asks Users To Not Share Videos That Expose Its Half-baked Full Self Drive

Luxury electric car maker Tesla (TSLA), is making the buyers, who are opting for the Full-Self Driving beta option, sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to Vice. The company is also asking the beta-testers to refrain from posting videos of incidents when the FSD fails to perform.



According to the report, Tesla is asking the buyers to keep from posting these videos to limit the negative impact the company has received recently. The NDA reads," there are a lot of people that want Tesla to fail; Don't let them mischaracterize your feedback and media posts." The FSD feature has been under fire since the National Highway Traffic Safety Association launched a probe against the carmaker after it was involved in eleven crashes where the FSD failed to recognize the first responders' vehicles or flares in low visibility.



The FSD is allowed to a very select group of Tesla owners as the software is still in its Beta stages. The role of these "beta testers" is to find out situations where the system doesn't work properly in order for the company to improve the software. Tesla has made it clear that although the name suggests a complete automated driving experience, FSD is far from that. Even in its complete form, FSD will only be able to navigate through traffic under human supervision in case of daily commutes. This also has landed another federal lawsuit as senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey blamed the automaker for using "potentially deceptive and unfair practices" in the marketing of its electric vehicles.



The whole situation worsened recently after a Tesla, in FSD mode, failed to recognize a merge on the left and almost climbed on a sidewalk on the right, jeopardizing the lives of pedestrians. The owner of the Tesla in question, Galileo Russell, said in a separate video that Tesla doesn't want the users to post such videos as it makes their product look bad. The NDA also asked the users to "consider sharing fewer videos, and only the ones that you think are interesting or worthy of being shared."



Tesla recently introduced a "safety score" in the cars to judge the drivers depending on their driving habits and another button in the UI to opt to become a beta tester. Although as of now, only drivers with a perfect "safety score" are allowed to test the FSD, Musk said that the company is looking to add 1,000 new owners to the program per day and lowering the bar for qualification.



The National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy has found the autopilot at fault and wished that the company fixed the safety issues before rolling out beta testers.

