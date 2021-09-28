Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 300 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,500-point plateau although it's likely to hand those gains right back on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down sharply and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index soared 291.61 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 24,500.39 after trading between 24,232.98 and 24,679.46.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies dropped 0.53 percent, while AIA Group lost 0.46 percent, Alibaba Group soared 6.34 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 2.18 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.44 percent, China Life Insurance improved 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy lost 0.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.81 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 4.36 percent, CITIC sank 0.93 percent, CNOOC spiked 5.78 percent, Country Garden skyrocketed 7.15 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 2.70 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.77 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.34 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.86 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.19 percent, Li Ning tumbled 1.48 percent, Longfor surged 7.04 percent, Meituan gathered 1.37 percent, New World Development was up 0.16 percent, Sands China jumped 3.63 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.26 percent, Techtronic Industries tanked 1.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.69 percent and WuXi Biologics climbed 3.04 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 569.38 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 34,299.99, while the NASDAQ plunged 423.29 points or 2.83 percent to close at 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 90.48 points or 2.04 percent to end at 4,352.63.

Technology stocks helped lead the markets lower amid a continued advance by treasury yields. Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest levels in over three months.

The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, came as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony Tuesday morning.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.

