Indonesia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,110-point plateau and it's likely in store for more carnage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down sharply and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following weakness from the cement stocks and mixed performances from the financials and resource companies.

For the day, the index dipped 9.38 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 6,113.11 after trading between 6,097.72 and 6,137.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.39 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga added 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.49 percent, Bank Central Asia declined 0.91 percent, Bank Mandiri advanced 0.85 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.80 percent, Indosat tumbled 1.95 percent, Indocement dropped 0.95 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 4.27 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.82 percent, United Tractors soared 4.92 percent, Astra International tanked 1.93 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 3.17 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 8.77 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 0.87 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 0.86 percent, Timah retreated 1.32 percent and Bumi Resources skyrocketed 21.43 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 569.38 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 34,299.99, while the NASDAQ plunged 423.29 points or 2.83 percent to close at 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 90.48 points or 2.04 percent to end at 4,352.63.

Technology stocks helped lead the markets lower amid a continued advance by treasury yields. Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest levels in over three months.

The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, came as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony Tuesday morning.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.

