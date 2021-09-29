European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence from euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for August. Import price inflation is seen rising to 16.1 percent from 15.0 percent in July.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research publishes Sweden's economic tendency survey results.

In the meantime, flash consumer price data from Spain and economic confidence data from Turkey are due.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to release mortgage approvals data for August. The number of mortgages approved in August is seen at 73,000 versus 75,150 a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission releases economic confidence survey results. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 116.9 in September from 117.5 in August.

