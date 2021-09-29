UK Shop Prices Fall At Slower Pace In September: BRC

UK shop prices declined at a slower pace in September, data published by the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed on Wednesday.



The shop price index dropped 0.5 percent on a yearly basis in September after easing 0.8 percent in August.

"There are now clear signs the months-long cost pressures from rising transport costs, labour shortages, Brexit red-tape, and commodity costs are starting to filter through to consumer prices," Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.

Food prices edged up 0.1 percent and non-food prices were down 1 percent annually.

Food prices rose for the first time in six months and some non-food products, such as DIY & gardening, are seeing the highest rate of inflation since summer 2018, Dickinson noted.

Whilst non food retailers have so far able to mitigate a lot of the impact, the outlook is for shop price inflation to return over the next few months, Mike Watkins, head of Retailer and Business Insight, NielsenIQ, said.

