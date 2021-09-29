Turkey Economic Confidence Improves In September

Turkey's economic confidence increased in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The economic confidence index rose to 102.4 in September from 100.8 in August. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 94.3.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 79.7 in September from 78.2 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 113.3 in September and the confidence index for services grew to 117.8.

The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 115.6 in September and that for construction sector fell to 91.8.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.