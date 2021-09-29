Italy Producer Prices Increase For Seventh Month

Italy's producer prices rose for the seventh month in a row in August, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index increased 11.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 11.2 percent rise in July.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in August, after a 2.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 0.4 percent month-on-month in August.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased by a 0.6 percent monthly in August.

