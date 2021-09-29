Portugal Consumer Confidence Improves In September

Portugal's consumer confidence improved in September, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -9.9 in September from -11.9 in July.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to -2.6 in September from -4.1 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale increased to -4.3 in September from -4.0 in August.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to 2.0 in September and the confidence measure in the services sector decreased to 7.9.

The economic climate indicator decreased to 1.6 in September from 1.9 in August.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 3.1 percent yearly in August, after 1.8 percent rise in July.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.9 percent decrease in the prior month.

Another data from Statistics Portugal showed that the jobless rate declined to 6.4 percent in August from 6.6 percent in July.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 325,900 in August from 339,800 in the previous month.

The employment rate fell slightly to 62.5 percent in August from 62.9 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.