Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares may open on a positive note Wednesday morning, tracking higher gold prices and firm European .

Data on producer prices and raw materials prices in Canada for the month of August are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Industrial Product Price Index in Canada dropped by 0.4% month-over-month in July. Year-on-year, the index rose 15.4% in July.

The Raw Materials Price Index climbed 2.2% in August over a month earlier, while year-on-year, the index jumped 37.7%.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, weighed down rising bond yields and disappointing U.S. and Chinese economic data. Weak commodity prices hurt as well. The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a negative gap of about 90 points, ended the day with a loss of 289.28 points or 1.41% at 20,174.14, after tumbling to a low of 20,128.06.

PJSC LUKOIL (LUKOY.PK) said it has signed an agreement to acquire a 25% participating interest in the Shallow Water Absheron Peninsula exploration project from bp (BP_UN.TO). Bp will remain operator of the project, holding a 25% interest, and SOCAR, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, will hold the remaining 50% share.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) announced on Tuesday that it signed partnerships with Royal Dutch Shell and Vanguard Renewables to make low-carbon fuels, seeking to tap into sales to companies that want to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday after the stocks led slide on Wall Street overnight on jitters over inflation and signs of slowing economic growth.

European stocks are moving higher on Wednesday, with technology stocks bouncing back smartly after ASML Holding raised its financial targets. A stronger than expected reading of European Commission's economic sentiment indicator and data showing a slower pace of increase in U.K. shop prices too contribute to the positive sentiment in European markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are down $0.60 or 0.8% at $74.69 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $5.50 or 0.32% at $1,743.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.202 or 0.9% at $22.265 an ounce.

