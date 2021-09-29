Carrie Underwood Shares Special Edition Of 'My Gift' Featuring 3 New Tracks

A special edition of Carrie Underwood's holiday album My Gift is available worldwide now digitally and on CD.

The vinyl format will be released on November 5, with pre-orders available now.

The special edition features three new tracks in addition to the 11 songs included in the original My Gift album, released in September, 2020.

The new songs are "Favorite Time of Year," "All Is Well," and "Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water."

"Favorite Time Of Year" was previously released exclusively as an Amazon Original and featured in Ring's 2020 Doorbell Season holiday campaign.

Written by Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, and Chris DeStefano and produced by Greg Wells, the song also opened the HBO Max Original, "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood."

"All Is Well" (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick) is an all-new studio recording of Smith's classic, produced by Greg Wells.

"Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood)" was co-written by Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia and Chris DeStefano. The live recording of the powerful medley provided a stunning finale to the HBO Max Original special.

My Gift is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, two of which were co-written by Carrie.

"It's been such a blessing to share this special music and I'm excited to share even more with the release of My Gift (Special Edition)," said the country music superstar.

My Gift (Special Edition) Track List:

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)

12. Favorite Time Of Year (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano)

13. All Is Well (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick)

14. Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max's MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano)

