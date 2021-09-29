U.S. Stocks Fluctuate But Remain Mostly Positive

After an early move to the upside, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. While the Dow and the S&P 500 have remained positive, the tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly dipped below the unchanged line.

Currently, the Nasdaq is posting a modest gain, up 20.03 points or 0.1 percent at 14,566.71. Meanwhile, the Dow is up 170.95 points or 0.5 percent at 34,470.94 and the S&P 500 is up 18.00 points or 0.4 percent at 4,370.63.

The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following yesterday's sell-off.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw its worst day since March on Tuesday, ending the session at its lowest closing level in over a month. The S&P 500 also tumbled to a two-month closing low.

A pullback by treasury yields also generated some buying interest, with the ten-year yield moving lower after ending the previous session at its highest closing level in three months.

Indications the Federal Reserve plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future has contributed to a recent spike in yields, which move opposite of bond prices.

Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, as traders continue to express some uncertainty about the outlook for the as the Fed begins tapering.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing pending home sales skyrocketed by much more than expected in the month of August.

NAR said its pending home sales soared by 8.1 percent to 119.5 in August after tumbling by 2.0 percent to a revised 110.5 in July.

Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 1.4 percent compared to the 1.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

The pending home sales index reached its highest level since January but was still down by 8.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Sector News

Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks are seeing significant strength amid the pullback by treasury yields, with the Dow Jones Utility Average climbing by 1.7 percent after ending the previous session at a six-month closing low.

Notable strength is also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.2 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in three months.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY) is posting a strong gain after Citi upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.

Housing and retail stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside.

With the price of gold for December delivery falling $5.10 to $1,732.40, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has slumped by 2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a year.

Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks have also come under pressure, contributing to the pullback by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 2.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dove by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving sharply lower over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.7 basis points at 1.517 percent.

