High-fat Diet Increases Risk Of Contracting Colorectal Cancer

Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have found that a diet, which includes items high on fat, increases the chances of a person getting colorectal cancer. The study was done in collaboration with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

As part of their study, researchers looked at the relation between intestinal cells and the immune cells in mice specimens. The immune cells are those, which protect the intestinal cells from potential tumors. Researchers concluded that reconfiguring the gut microbiome would be the best for the relation between intestinal cells and immune ones.

Researchers said that the immune system patrols tissues are always on the look-out and remove cancerous tumors. Certain immune cells look for tags, which differentiate between normal and abnormal cells. One such tag is known as MHC-II, which helps target cells for destruction.

The cell-surface MHC-II activates the immune system to destroy that intestinal cell, whether it is just worn out or going to turn cancerous. It is at this point researchers found in mice, which ate diets high on fat that the MHC-II levels were suppressed in intestinal cells.

"Cells with reduced levels of these tags were not categorized as abnormal and thus could grow into tumors." Researchers said of the findings, "If we alter the level of these immune recognition molecules in a positive way, then the tumor will more likely be recognized by the immune cell. We hope this can be coupled with the existing strategies, such as immunotherapy, to eradicate tumors."

The researchers found that the intake of high fats altered the mouse's intestinal microbiome and several bacteria, including ones called Helicobacter, increase MHC-II, which may help immune cells locate the abnormal cells. The research team also did a "dirty roommate" experiment where mice without these bacteria were placed with ones, which had them and in the process the "clean mice" also become infected with the Helicobacter bacteria and produce more MHC-II tag.

These latest findings will improve the ongoing immunotherapy treatments against cancer. Increased MHC-II tag production, either through diet, drugs, or changing the microbes in the body, could help the immune system identify and destroy cancer cells.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News