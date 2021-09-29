Warby Parker Stock Jumps 35% On NYSE Debut

New York-based online eyewear retailers Warby Parker Inc., (WRBY) went public on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing and the company has been trading almost 35% higher since the opening.



The company avoided the initial public offering to avoid paying underwriting fees to the banks and instead, offered all the shares to the investors. Setting the reference price for each share at $40, Warby saw its shares shoot up 35% since the first minute of listing. The shares began trading at $54.05 in the morning. The registered stockholders will have access to almost 77.7 million Class A shares.



Neil Blumenthal, the co-founder of the company, told Yahoo Finance, "What a lot of people don't realize is how big the optical is. It's $140 billion. Here in the U.S., we're about 1% market share. We still believe we're in the first inning here."



The 11-year-old company is valued at around $6 billion. The company reached a valuation of $3 billion in 2020 after raising $245 million through private investment. The investors of the company include the likes of General Catalyst, Tiger Global Management.



Warby was the first company to understand the problem of e-retail that the customers cannot choose between two or more options, the way they can do in a brick-and-mortar shop. To plug this gap, they took a strategy to send more than one option to the customers, boosting their position in the market.



"We started Warby Parker because we were frustrated consumers walking to an optical shop, walking out, feeling like we had been ripped off," said Blumenthal. "The thought was if we could build our own brand and design our own glasses and go direct to customers. We could sell a product like the ones I'm wearing for $95, instead of $400 or $500."



The brand is also looking to introduce progressive lenses for $295.



In the initial stages of the pandemic, Warby closed many brick and mortar outlets and resorted to online retail only. However, according to reports published in June, the company has 135 outlets to date and plans to add 35 more outlets to the list following the offering. The customer base of the company also went up to 2.08 million as of June compared to 1.81 million in the previous year.



Another co-founder Dave Gilboa said, "We're offering great value to that customer segment, but it's a newer part of our business, and it will create a lot of tailwinds for us going forward."

