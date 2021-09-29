Musk Pokes Bezos Twice In The Same Week

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, Inc (TSLA) and SpaceX, has taken another jibe at the Amazon (AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos at the Code conference on Wednesday.

Musk, who has recently overtaken Bezos as the richest man on the planet and the third person to ever worth more than $200 billion, made it blatantly obvious that he is not a fan of the e-retail mogul.



Musk criticized Bezos for filing lawsuits against NASA for offering SpaceX the contract for its Artemis moon landing program. He advised that Blue Origin should concentrate more on building the to get into the orbit, rather than concentrating their effort to file lawsuits. Blue Origin had tabled a $5.9 billion proposal to NASA. But with a slimmer budget allocated for the Artemis project, NASA accepted the $2.9 billion contract offer made by Musk's company. A NASA report obtained by The Verge also hints that Blue Origin thought that NASA would haggle with the asking price and that is why they inflated the contract sum. In a last-ditch attempt, Bezos's company also tried to offer a $2 billion contract but to no avail.



The expedition is set to mark the United States' first human lunar landing since 1972. According to the contract, there would be two landings, one unmanned and one manned. Blue Origin had already lodged a complaint against the offering back in April to the Government Accountability Office dubbing NASA's evaluation as "unlawful and improper". Claiming that NASA has treated Blue origin unfairly, the company stated that the company should have updated the terms of the patent. When Blue Origin filed the lawsuit, Musk tweeted in his characteristic fashion that Bezos has "retired to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX."



The GAO dismissed the application in July. According to a spokesperson, Blue origin has found "flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." The spokesperson added, "We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America."



Musk also left no stones unturned to play tongue and cheek with Bezos after he took the number one in the list of the wealthiest men. He told Forbes, "I'm sending a giant statue of the digit '2' to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal," referring to the fact that Bezos came second in both the space project and in the Forbe's list.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News