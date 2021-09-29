South Korea Stock Market Poised To End Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 75 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,060-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the , steel and chemical companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 37.65 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 3,060.27 after trading between 3,030.60 and 3,069.04. Volume was 812 million shares worth 15 trillion won. There were 676 decliners and 215 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.75 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.28 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.33 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 2.88 percent, LG Electronics sank 2.26 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.38 percent, Naver skidded 1.40 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.16 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.66 percent, S-Oil tumbled 2.61 percent, SK Innovation jumped 1.72 percent, POSCO declined 1.20 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.11 percent, KEPCO added 0.42 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.62 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see August data for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. Output is expected to rise 8.2 percent on year, up from 7.9 percent in the previous month. In July, retail sales fell 0.6 percent on month and gained 7.9 percent on year.

