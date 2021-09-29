Thai Stock Market May Extend Wednesday's Gains

The Thai stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,615-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, although the upside may be limited by weakness from the oil and technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 0.48 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,616.98 after trading between 1,604.46 and 1,622.62. Volume was 32.428 billion shares worth 93.119 billion baht. There were 975 decliners and 699 gainers, with 686 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.51 percent, while Bangkok Bank climbed 1.69 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.88 percent, BTS Group lost 0.53 percent, Delta Electronics soared 4.37 percent, Gulf added 0.61 percent, Kasikornbank rallied 3.38 percent, Krung Thai Card plummeted 5.15 percent, PTT Oil & Retail advanced 0.90 percent, PTT tanked 3.09 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.78 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.41 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.40 percent, Siam Concrete skidded 0.99 percent, TTB Bank jumped 1.79 percent and Thailand Airport, Bangkok Expressway, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Krung Thai Bank and PTT Exploration and Production were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green throughout the session but the NASDAQ wound up under water.

The Dow climbed 90.73 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 34,390.72, while the NASDAQ lost 34.24 points or 0.24 percent to close at 14,512.44 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,359.46.

The volatility on Wall Street came as traders kept a close eye on the bond markets following the recent surge by treasury yields. Stocks initially benefited from a pullback by yields, which inspired traders to go bargain hunting - but yields moved slightly higher over the course of the session, with the ten-year yield reaching a new three-month closing high.

The turnaround by yields came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned inflation could be held up longer than previously thought due to supply chain problems.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales skyrocketed more than expected in August.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed by a stronger dollar and a surge in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November eased by $0.46 or 0.6 percent at $74.83 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release July figures for retail sales and August numbers for private consumption, current account and its coincident index later today. In June, retail sales jumped 14.0 percent on year. In July, consumption was down 5.3 percent on month, the current account showed a deficit of $0.7 billion and the coincident index had a score of 126.28.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com