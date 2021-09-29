South Korea Industrial Production Slips 0.7% In August

Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in July (originally -1.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 9.6 percent - exceeding expectations for an increase of 8.2 percent following the downwardly revised 7.7 percent gain in the previous month (originally 11.6 percent).

The Index of all industry production in August decreased by 0.2 percent on month and increased 6.0 percent on year.

Economic News

